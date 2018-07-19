Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande Give Major High School Musical Vibes In ‘Dance To This’ Video

Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande have officially dropped their new video for ‘Dance To This’ and it’s everything we hoped it would be! Check it out here!

When Troye Sivan, 23, first announced on Twitter back in February that he had recorded a song with miss Ariana Grande, 25, we couldn’t contain our excitement. So, you can imagine how we felt when the pair dropped an entire music video for the track on July 19! In their joint video, the two pop stars have the time of their lives in an energy-packed dance party! We just have one question: Where was our invite?

In the brand new video, we see a shy Troye Sivan approach a microphone in a dimly lit room. The singer starts sensually singing to a room of sleepy spectators, and while it’s not entirely clear where Troye is, there’s a few kids in the room with snacks and juice sitting in front of them. Summer camp? After school detention? Your guess it as good as ours. The video continues with Ariana joining the LGBTQ proud singer onstage, where they sing a sultry duet that starts to wake up the room. Eventually, the room clears out, and Troye and Ariana decide to have the dance party of the century. The dynamic duo waste NO time flipping the lights and completely letting loose! Seriously, this video is giving us total Troy and Gabriella vibes from High School Musical.

The video is not the only recent release from miss Ariana. The singer has been keeping pretty busy all summer, releasing an entire slew of songs. After releasing her seductive video for “Bed” with Nicki Minaj, Ariana followed up with her female empowerment anthem “God Is a Woman” just over a week later. How does she have time for it all? The star has also been keeping busy in headlines, with her many news-worthy moments with fiancé Pete Davidson, mostly, thanks to their love of PDA. On July 16, Ariana got a big fat wet kiss from Pete as he licked her face on Instagram stories. Between Pete, and her fans, it looks like Ariana has been getting a lot of love.