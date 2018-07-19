The Boy Wonder has grown up, and he’s using some adult language in the trailer for ‘Titans’. Among the cursing and the gore, fans get to see all their Teen Titans faves – like Raven, Starfire and Beast Boy!

“F*ck Batman.” With those two words, Brenton Thwaites’s Robin let viewers know that Titans is a far, far different show than Teen Titans Go!, Arrow, The Flash or Supergirl. The trailer for the new show – the first original scripted series for DC Entertainment’s new streaming service, DC Universe – dropped on July 19, per Variety, revealing a darker version of Dick Grayson, the former “Boy Wonder.” Viewers get to see glimpses of Dick’s past and how the death of “The Flying Graysons” ultimately led to the birth of Robin. We also see Teagan Croft’s Raven ask Dick for help, presumably kicking off the chain-of-events that to lead to the formation of the Titans.

In between the bloodyaction, fans see Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) Starfire (Anna Diop) Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dove (Minka Kelly). Overall, the series looks dark. Dark action. Dark colors. It’s just overall a somber-looking show, a clear departure from the lighter, energetic superhero programming found on The CW. “Time For Inner Demons To Come Out And Play,” the trailer says. No kidding. This new series will do nothing to win back critics who said the DC Cinematic Universe – with films like Batman V. Superman and Justice League – were filled with too much of stuff like “murder” and “angst.” But, for those who love it, Titans will scratch that itch.

“Titans was the biggest franchise that had yet been adapted to other media,” DC Entertainment chief creative officer Jim Lee said when speaking with reporters a day before the trailer dropped. “We saw that this was something that fans would obviously love to see. Obviously the Teen Titans are a very beloved franchise. …We wanted to have different tonalities in the programming.” Titans is set to premiere this year, with two other WBTV live-action series, Doom Patrol and Swamp Thing, slated for 2019. A Harley Quinn series is also set to premiere on DC Universe, as well as the long-awaited, third season of the animated Young Justice.

In addition to the original programming, DC Universe will also house digital comics, library content, and include a social-media element. Annual subscriptions will be available for $74.99, while months subscriptions will be available for $7.99 a month. Plus, the company said that all four original Superman movies (Starring the late Christopher Reeve) will be on the servies, as well as Batman: The Animates Series, the original Wonder Woman series (shout out to Lynda Carter) as well as such animated feature films like Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, and Green Lantern: First Flight.