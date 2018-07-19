Tiffany Trump Reveals Bra In See-Through Top For Night Out As Donald Faces Russian Summit Backlash

First Daughters gotta have fun! Tiffany Trump touched down in London on July 18, and appeared oblivious to the firestorm that father Donald set off when he appeared to choose Vladimir Putin over American interests during their summit.

Tiffany Trump, 24, hit the town in London on July 18 in a completely see-through top, proving to be much more transparent than her father Donald Trump, 72. The president’s daughter embarked on a night out with her mom, Marla Maples, 54, and judging from pictures, the pair had a ball bopping around the city together! While Donald has been under intense media scrutiny after his meeting with Vladimir Putin, daughter Tiffany’s outfit also has people talking. Her sheer top from her night out partying entirely exposed her nude bra underneath! Quite the risqué choice for a member of the first family, no?

Given her dad’s political woes, it looks like Tiffany escaped the country at the right time. The mother-daughter duo’s night out in London served as the start of a vacation for the two ladies, whose plane touched down in the city just hours before. Tiffany looked elated as she hopped from bar to bar, first heading to the member’s only Arts Club in Mayfair, before moving on to MNKY HSE, a Latin American watering hole. When Tiffany finally headed back to her hotel later that night, she looked giddy in front of flashing cameras, presumably having had a few drinks. At one point, she even had to grab her Secret Service agent’s hand to stabilize herself. Yikes!

Meanwhile, Donald set off massive backlash across America after he told the world he trusted Vladimir Putin over American intelligence agencies. He then backtracked on his statement, before flip-flopping once again! Donald just can’t seem to get his story straight. After facing scrutiny, he said, “Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Former CIA Director John Brennan was quick to respond to Trump’s cozy comments about Russia, calling the president’s behavior “nothing short of treasonous,” in a tweet.

The political climate in America seemed far from Tiffany’s mind during her night of partying in the UK. We can’t help but wonder what her dad thought after seeing these pictures! Then again, we might not want to know.