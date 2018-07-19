T.I.: Why He’s ‘Confident’ He Won’t Be Thrown Back In Prison After New Assault Charges

T.I. may have been slapped with three misdemeanors following his May 16 arrest, but he’s confident he won’t be back in jail. Turns out he has a pretty solid team of lawyers!

T.I. is living his best life, and nothing is going to change that. Not even three misdemeanor charges. As we previously reported, the 37-year-old rapper was arrested on May 16 following an incident with a security guard outside his gated community in Atlanta. As a result, T.I. was charged with simple assault, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct. And although that does seem pretty intimidating, Tip is not worried. “T.I. is confident that things will work out in his favor, and he won’t be doing any jail time. He is not afraid of prison at all and he knows how to deal with that life, but like anybody else with a right mind– he obviously doesn’t want to go back,” a source close to Tip tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

As many of you may know, T.I. was sentenced to 11 months in prison back in 2010 after he and his wife Tiny were arrested for drug charges. “He likes his life and wants to spend it away from jail cell bars,” our insider continued. “He thinks that he should be in the clear and his lawyers will figure it out anyways. He’s of calm mind and not stressing things yet,” the source added. Proving this is true, T.I.’s lawyer Steve Sadow told TMZ his charges are “baseless, ill-founded and unjustified.”

Steve also told the Atlantic Journal-Constitution “T.I. never threatened or acted in a violent manner towards Euwan James, the security guard. “Indeed, we understand the security guard was fired for the way he handled the situation with T.I. We had sincerely hoped that the Henry County Solicitor had better, more important, things to do to serve the Henry County community than prosecute an African American over a verbal dispute.” So, we will just have to wait and see how this all plays out!