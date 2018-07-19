‘The Four’ Live Blog: The Finalists Take On The Last Round Of Challengers Before Comeback Week

Ready for another episode of ‘The Four?’ This week, the final round of new challengers vie for a seat. Will the current finalists be able to secure their seats again?

The Four is back for week six! The four finalists, James Graham, Sharaya J, Ali Caldwell and new member Noah Barlass kicked off the show with an excellent group performance of “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars. We then got a peek at Meghan Trainor mentoring the finalists which was just so sweet.

But then it was time to get down to business. First up was JeRonelle McGhee with “Too Close” by Alex Clare. He absolutely killed it and was given the first challenge of the night by Meghan and her fellow judges Diddy, and DJ Khaled. He decided to take on Noah, who showed up with an alternative version of “Chains” by Nick Jonas.

Noah did great, but I don’t think anyone was prepared for JeRonelle to take the stage and perform “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell while sounding like an absolute angel. That falsetto was something else! We had to give it to JeRonelle this battle, and both the judges and the audience agreed. We’ll see him again next week!

The next challenger was Mackenzie Johnson who put her own spin on Justin Bieber‘s “Love Yourself.” Unfortunately she came off a bit shaky, and the judges decided not to give her a challenge. Better luck next time, girl!

Up next was 17-year-old Leah Jenea. The teen from Newark, NJ stepped out onto the stage in a sparkly black ensemble that got comments of approval from Meghan, and finalists Ali and Sharaya. But did she get the judges approval on her rendition of “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar? …Yes! Khaled thought she gave great “vibes” and Diddy let her know that she “did that.” She got those three blue rings and moved onto her battle!

While it seemed like she would pick Ali to take on, Leah decided to actually go against an OG member of the four: James!

