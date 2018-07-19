‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast ‘Shocked’ Bristol Palin’s Replacing Farrah Abraham – They Were Blindsided

The ‘Teen Mom OG’ cast is reeling over the news that Bristol Palin has reportedly been cast as Farrah Abraham’s replacement, especially that their liberal producer would hire a staunch conservative.

It was going to take someone with a hugely controversial personality to fill the shoes of fired Farrah Abraham on Teen Mom OG. According toTMZ, producers have cast former Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin‘s daughter Bristol, 27, for the show’s upcoming season and the stars of the show are freaking out. “Teen Mom OG cast members are shocked that liberal producer Morgan J. Freeman agreed to add Bristol Palin to the cast. Bristol comes from a staunch Republican family so it comes as a surprise that the politically active Morgan would make such a choice,” a source close to the MTV cast members tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The three other moms were completely blindsided by the news of Bristol’s casting. The Alaskan mom of three should bring plenty of drama though, as she’s in the middle of divorcing the father of her two youngest kids Dakota Meyer after only two years of marriage. “None of the cast were told about the addition of Bristol. Now that they have found out, along with the rest of the world, they are not allowed to discuss their opinions in public just yet. You will have to wait and watch on their show because they must save their reactions for the MTV cameras.”

Farrah’s ex boyfriend Simon Saran tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that while firing his former lady was a mistake, Bristol could possibly bring some good drama. “I think Morgan Freeman is a terrible business man. To fire the biggest joke on TV, (Farrah), isn’t a smartest business move on his part. I never heard of Bristol, but if she can argue with a wall and win, she may be what Teen Mom is looking for.” he reveals. Farrah herself told Us Weekly, “Who cares. I don’t care as there’s no replacement for me, as we all know.” Gotta love that swagger she still has!

Bristol comes to the show with her share of controversies. She has publicly denounced gay marriage and in 2010 called out someone with the anti-gay slur “f****t” on Facebook for criticizing her mom’s reality TV show. In 2013 she spoke out in support of Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson‘s anti-gay comments. Bristol was also involved in massive party brawl in Anchorage, AK in Sept. 2014 that involved herself, members of her family and up to 70 party guests. Police reports described Bristol as “heavily intoxicated,” and that she allegedly punched the party host “at least six times.” She came to national attention as an out-of-wedlock teen mom during her mother’s 2008 VP campaign. If producers were looking for someone to bring drama, Bristol certainly has proved she’s capable of that.