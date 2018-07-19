Mr. Bean lives! A Rowan Atkinson death hoax circulated on the internet that was all part of an elaborate attempt to steal your personal data! Find out about this recent scam here.

We’re very happy to tell you that Rowan Atkinson is very much alive and well after a recent death hoax sent fans to Twitter to share their condolences. The death hoax was made much worse by the fact that once you clicked on the fake news link, it actually started a computer virus that was a ploy to get you to reveal personal data, such as your credit card information. After clicking the fake “Fox News” article, you’d be led to an error screen with a number to call to get your computer out of a “lockdown”. Of course, this was a fake number whose sole purpose was to gather your credit card info, bank account numbers and more.

But before people realized that this was a hoax, many tweeted about the late star’s passing. One fan wrote, “Guys no, Rowan Atkinson????????” Another lamented, “Rip #rowanatkinson.. Mr. Bean.. You made us laugh without uttering any thing…” However, many fans were quick to set the record straight: “Rowan Atkinson isn’t dead, he is alive and well. It was a hoax. May he live long. #rowanatkinson.”

However, this is far from the first time a death hoax surrounding Atkinson had thousands tricked. Not only did a death hoax surface in 2016, another went viral in 2017. This makes it the third year in the row that a death hoax made waves on the internet, but this is the first time it’s been linked to a computer virus and scam.

My favorites comedian or entertainer of all time I grow up watching her on TV this is the power of the man that he give smile on face of the world without saying a word #R.I.P #mrbean #rowanatkinson #rowansebastianatkinson #johnnyenglish @MrBean pic.twitter.com/eiVO85uOqa — Māyâñk Bhørïyā (@MayankBhoriya) July 19, 2018

I'm already depressed and now you want to tell me Rowan Sebastian aka Mr Bean is dead to further throw the my-childhood-is-over fact in my face — Rumaisa (@rumaisash) July 19, 2018

We’ll keep you posted on whether or not Rowan responds to this recent death hoax. In the meantime, stay far away from that unsafe fake news link.