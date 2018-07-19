Rihanna’s ‘Very Impressed’ With Chris Brown For Saving Kid At Concert: ‘He Has A Heart Of Gold’

Chris Brown’s heroic act of saving a fainting kid at his concert won him some major brownie points with his ex-girlfriend Rihanna!

Chris Brown, 29, swung into action when a fan suddenly fainted in his arms during his concert in Camden, NJ on July 18. At first, everything seemed fine as the kid and Chris rocked out to his track “Loyal” on stage. However, things took a dramatic turn when the kid suddenly blacked out prompting Chris to quickly scoop him up and hand him off to someone who could help. And while it’s clear Chris was not expecting this to happen, his good deed did not go unnoticed. “Rihanna saw the moment with Chris and it was something she was very impressed with because that is the Chris she likes to remember,” a source close to the “Umbrella” singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“She knows he has a heart of gold in the sea of problems he has been burdened with, and she hopes that he gets back to a point in life where people respect the man he can be rather than the man people think he is and has been,” our insider continued. As for his sea of problems, Chris recently found himself in trouble with the law on July 5. As we previously reported, Chris was arrested following his concert in West Palm Beach for an outstanding warrant in connection with an assault case in which Chris allegedly attacked a photographer during a club appearance.

Chris was later released on a $2,000 bond and has continued his Heartbreak On A Full Moon tour. Nevertheless, Chris’ moment with the fainting kid did give fans a look at a different side to him, which we hope to see more of. Well, that is if it doesn’t involve more fainting kids.