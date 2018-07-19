Paris Jackson Poses Topless For New Shoe Campaign & Her Tattoos Are Back — See Wild Pic

NSFW! Paris Jackson’s tats are back in her sexiest photoshoot yet! The model posed topless for her new campaign with Re/Done x Weejuns and the shots are sizzling!

Paris Jackson, 20, stuns in a new topless campaign with RE/DONE + Weejuns! The model even brought back all of her ink for the racy shoot, after she was spotted with her 50-plus tattoos covered up during a different shoot in LA on July 18. Paris shows off her arm, torso and rib tattoos in her new topless shots, where the brand’s shoes are placed strategically over her breasts. See her topless campaign, below!

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson dons high-waist white fishnets and camouflage pants in the new photos (shot by Juergen Teller), which feature multiple shoes; loafers, flat and heeled shoes. Paris looks beautiful with minimal makeup — lightly glittered eyes and a pinky/rose lip. Her pink nails even match the tattoo on her left arm. Paris wore her pink-tinted dark hair down and straight.

The shoe brand took to Instagram to share not one, but two teasers from Paris’ shoot, which features a lot of fruit (we’re not sure why). Another teaser video shows Paris in a pair of black and white loafers appearing to climb a rock wall with a cheetah jacket draped over her shoulders, a hooded sweatshirt and leather shorts. Now, that’s skill!

This isn’t the first time the Paris has posed topless. In October 2017, she shared a photo of herself to spread body positivity. “Comfortable in my rolls. f—k wit me,” she captioned a snap of herself bent over on a chair, wearing only Calvin Klein underwear, with her face cut out of frame. Her longer blonde locks (at the time) covered her right breast, with her left arm hiding her left.

Paris is no stranger to showing off her tats. The outspoken model has put her amazing figure and diverse ink on display in the numerous shoots and shots of her own in the past. One of our personal favorites was when she was all smiles in a Calvin Klein bikini while on holiday with her family in Hawaii in December 2017.