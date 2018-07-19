Here Are The Top 20 Brands Beauty Editors Are Snatching Up At The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is one of the best of the year for the amazing beauty deals! Here’s how you can save up to 75 percent off La Mer, La Prairie, NARS, MAC & more!

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is the stuff of legends, and the massive department store has over 450 beauty EXCLUSIVES on sale this year from amazing brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Diptyque, La Mer, Urban Decay, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown, MAC, Jo Malone and many more. The 2018 Anniversary Sale runs from July 20 to August 5 on Nordstrom.com and in Nordstrom stores nationwide. What are you waiting for? There are deals in skincare, body care, hair tools, and much more! See some of our favorite summer makeup in the gallery attached above!

Here are some of the standout deals — MAC’s Nordy Girl Palette: Matte is valued at $202, but available for just $44.50. Dior, YSL, Chanel, La Prairie, Burberry — every big name brand you can think of is here and on sale! The NARS Hot Escape Eye & Cheek Palette is a $131 value on sale for $49. Almost any product will be given to you as a sample to try before you buy (but I wouldn’t wait too long!) There is always FREE shipping and free returns with no minimal purchase, or you can shop online and pick up in-store for immediate gratification! See more deals below:

Charlotte Tilbury: All sets on sale from 7/20 through 8/5

The Pretty Pink Lipstick Duo ($60) — two brand-new limited-edition lipsticks — Matte Revolution in Rose Kiss and K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Blushing Dream plus celeb favorite Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk.

Supermodel Body XL ($75) –– A huge body of body highlighter! Containing a blend of caffeine, menthol, and precious metals, you will instantly notice slimmer, glowing, and more hydrated skin.

Glowing, Pretty Skin Palette ($75, is a $153 value) — a primer, two blushes, two highlighters, and a bronzer, all in one

Laura Mercier —

Limited-edition Essentials Eye & Cheek Palette, $65

Prime and perfect Collection for $38 — Foundation Primer – Radiance, Translucent Loose Setting Powder, Mini Velour Puff, Mineral Illuminating Powder

Wander Beauty’s Just Wing It Kit with a mascara and two eyeliners is 50 percent off, just $35. La Mer has a “mini miracles” kit that you can scoop up for just $85 — an insane value for the super luxe brand. GLAMGLOW’s Nordstrom Anniversary THE HOLLYWOOD GLOW SET is just $59 ($96 value) and contains the YOUTHMUD Tinglexfoliate Treatment, GALACTICLEANSE Hydrating Jelly Balm Cleanser and the WATERBURST Hydrated Glow Moisturizer.

Whal Myung’s Discovery Set has two new launches — it includes the Skin Elixir, Anti-Oxidant Rejuvenating Serum & the Meltaway Cleansing Balm. Too Cool For School is offering an Egg-ssential Skin Care Mini Set with 4 products (Egg Cream Mask Hydration, NEW Egg-zyme Whipped Foam Cleanser, Egg Mellow Cream, and Egg Mellow Body Butter) to keep your skin glowing and hydrated. Atelier Cologne has three exclusive new sets consisting of the Nordstrom Anniversary Duo, the Best of Atelier Cologne Set and a Perfume Wardrobe.