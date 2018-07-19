Manhattan Explosion: Steam Pipe Bursts On 5th Ave & Leaves Massive Crater — Anyone Hurt?

New York City’s fifth avenue was rocked by a huge explosion at 6:40 am this morning, as a burst steam pope shot debris 200 feet up into the air, terrifying city residents. Was anyone injured?

At least five high-pressure steam pipes exploded on Fifth Avenue at 21st Street in the Flatiron District of Manhattan on July 19, according to the New York Post. Several buildings had to be evacuated immediately. The explosions sent massive plumes of scalding steam up towards the morning sky. Debris, including chunks of asphalt, littered the nearby streets and cars that were parked by the explosion wound up entirely covered in mud and goop. The explosion left a massive crater in the streets of New York City, but as of publication, no major injuries have been reported!

It was “a miracle no one was hurt,” Corey Johnson, a New York City council speaker, said when tweeting a video of the explosion, according to The New York Times. The New York Fire Department, who cautioned residents near the explosion to “shelter in place” while the assessed the damage, confirmed that no one was hurt or killed. 138 firefighters and 33 NYFD units had arrived on the scene as of 8 AM ET, with police shutting down traffic on major thoroughfares. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority also said that subway trains were being rerouted to avoid the area, making an already stressful commute even worse.

“My whole body was shaking, I didn’t know what was going on at the moment,” one man told NBC New York. So, what happened? Con Edison, which operates the system of steam piping under the streets of Manhattan, will have to figure out what caused the massive explosion. In the meantime, the utility company said it was conducting environmental testing for asbestos and other contaminants, and warned anyone in the area who was exposed to the debris to bag their clothes and take a shower. People near the area were also seen wearing masks, taking the necessary precautions to not inhale any potential contaminants.

This explosion has some eerie timing, as the blast happened almost 11 years to the day of a similar steam pipe explosion near Grand Central. The rush-hour explosion, on July 18, 2017, shot debris 40 stories into the air! If that doesn’t creep you out, this explosion is about two blocks where a major water main ruptured in 1998, causing a massive sinkhole that resulted in a gas line bursting. Despite fire being shot into the air, no one was hurt. Sadly, the same couldn’t be said when a steam pipe in neighboring Gramercy Park burst in August 1989, as three people – including two Con Edison workers – were killed.