Liam Hemsworth Terrifies Miley Cyrus In New Video & Instantly Squashes Rumors That They’ve Split

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth proved those breakup rumors wrong, as he pranked her while driving in the cutest video that you have to see!

Miley Cyrus and fiance Liam Hemsworth are doing just fine and are happier than ever despite a report that claimed she broke his heart by calling off their wedding. The two are very much together and proved it to fans in a hilarious Instagram story that the 28-year-old Hunger Games hunk posted on July 19. The couple was driving along and dancing to the music on the car stereo with Liam behind the wheel. He suddenly interrupted the fun moment by letting out a loud shriek that put a noticeable scare into Miley. The 25-year-old ended up laughing and joking, “Im going to beat the sh*t out of you” while he was cracking up.

You’d think Miley would be used to it by now as Liam has pulled the same stunt on her in the past. These two cuties love driving while singing and dancing and the Aussie actor loves pranking his lady with sudden screaming scares. He gets her ever time and it’s always hilarious. He pranked her on April 30 when they were milling around their kitchen and Liam let out a sudden shriek that completely freaked the hell out of Miley.

Their loving interaction comes one day after OK! Australia claimed that Liam was desperate to settle down and start a family with Miley while she was dragging her heels. “He wants kids and doesn’t want to keep putting it off but it’s not quite the timeline Miley had in mind.. he is left heartbroken,’ the source said, adding, “Miley put off plans for the wedding and Liam was growing tired of it…They haven’t been getting along in recent months.” Really? Because they sure look like they’re getting along perfectly fine!

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth end their breakup rumors after Liam posts a video on Instagram where they are seen happily together dancing to music while driving! 😍 pic.twitter.com/XOjDqR5FlM — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) July 19, 2018

OK‘s insider added, “[She] didn’t really want to get married. It’s something that everyone else seemed to get but Liam. [His] family had been begging him to see the light for a long time, but he had faith in Miley. Now he feels like an idiot.” However Miley has always said that she already feels like she’s married to Liam with as close as they are. They live together in Malibu where they’ve built a very happy life together.