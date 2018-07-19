Kylie Jenner ‘Definitely’ Wants More Babies With Travis, But Is She Pregnant Again? The Truth

Is Stormi going to be a big sister, already?! HollywoodLife has the exclusive on whether Kylie Jenner is expecting again!

After a new report suggested Kylie Jenner was already pregnant with baby #2, just six months after she gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster, HollywoodLife.com did some digging! While we know that Kylie, 20, is loving life as a mom and she and her BF Travis Scott are happier than ever, our insiders are pretty sure she isn’t pregnant again and doesn’t plan to be any time soon. “Kylie would love to wait to get pregnant again because she is still adjusting to being a Mom of one,” the source close to Kylie told HL. “Its definitely something she wants to do again but in the more distant future. She hopes that it will take a few years before any of that happens but at the same time she isn’t actively trying to thwart a pregnancy.” So, it’s not a no!

It does seem like Kylie and Travis are really taking to parenthood! The couple just spoke out in a candid interview with GQ about their first few months with Stormi, and the adorable nicknames they have for their little girl. Kylie revealed they call her StormStorm — which is so sweet — and they sometimes refer to her as peanut and burrito! We’re not sure where the “burrito” thing came from, but I think we can all agree it’s pretty cute! The couple also gushed over their love story, which started at Coachella in 2017. As the writer put it, their relationship went from “zero to Stormi” real fast, and a source revealed to HollywoodLife.com that Kylie and Trav are starting to discuss marriage!

“Kylie is so happy with Travis, she’s madly in love with him and their baby girl. And he feels the exact same way, he worships Kylie. They do talk about getting married, but Kylie’s really scared. It’s not marrying Travis that scares Kylie, it’s all the attention that goes with it,” the insider told HL. Well, maybe these two will go and elope somewhere, but don’t worry, it will be televised if Kris Jenner has anything to do with it.