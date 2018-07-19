Kourtney Kardashian Jealous Of Kylie’s Healthy Relationship With Travis Scott After Younes’ IG Diss

Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘envious’ of Kylie Jenner and her BF, Travis Scott, especially after their ‘GQ’ interview! After Younes Bendjima dissed her on IG, Kourt wants him realize he needs to treat her better!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, wants to take a page out of her little sister’s book! Kourt couldn’t help but feel a bit jealous when she saw the cute video of Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 26, for their sultry GQ shoot. “Kourtney was even jealous at how poised and loving Travis seemed in the video,” a source close to the famous family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney wishes she could have a relationship with Younes as healthy and fun as Kylie’s, instead of worrying about him making rude comments on her Instagram again. Kourtney was envious of her little sister after seeing that, for sure.”

Kourt’s man, Younes Bendjima, 25, made headlines when he wrote, “Thats what you need to show to show to get likes?” on a cheeky snap of Kourt showing off her butt in a floral thong bikini on Instagram. Younes was the target of major fan backlash because of his comment, which many labeled as “rude” and “insensitive.” The comment was deleted from the post shortly after. Both Kourt and Younes have yet to address the IG debacle.

The insider went on to reveal that all of the K-sisters are impressed with how Travis has stepped up for Kylie. “After her GQ article, all of Kylie’s sisters have been teasing her about having the cutest, healthiest relationship in the family,” the source says, adding that, “Khloe and even Rob (Kardashian), loved the video.”

And, they aren’t the only siblings impressed with Kylie. “Kim (Kardashian) is especially proud of Kylie. She told Kylie that between her makeup empire, her magazine covers, her adorable daughter with her loving boyfriend, Kylie is having a great year,” the insider says. “Kim is convinced that compared to the rocky year that some of the other sisters had, Kylie and Travis just might be the unlikely, strongest, happiest and most stable relationship in the Kardashian family.”

Kylie and Travis cover GQ‘s latest (August) issue, where the new parents are all over each other in multiple sultry shots. Kylie can be seen straddling her baby daddy in a booty-baring, plunging black bodysuit. In the interview, the couple, who welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018, gush over their fairytale romance.