Kim Kardashian Uses Her Signature Asset — Her Bare Butt To Plug Peach Emoji Perfume: See Wild Pic

Kim Kardashian nearly flaunted it all in a steamy pic to plug her peach kimoji perfume! Check out Kim’s latest, raciest pic here!

Kim Kardashian definitely leaned into the double meaning of the peach emoji with her latest Instagram picture plugging her kimoji peach fragrance, by showing off her bare butt in a sexy bikini. If this isn’t summertime goals, we don’t know what is. While lounging on a pool floatie during what appears to be evening, Kim stunned with her bikini choice. Check out the full pic of her poolside look below!

But this isn’t the only new kimoji perfume she’s teased on her Instagram. Kim posted a pic of herself in a bikini hanging out on the counter of her kitchen with a cherry kimoji perfume, a vibes kimoji perfume and her kimoji peach fragrance too. While her legs look incredible, her stomach is also the tiniest it’s ever been! Honestly, these Instagram pics are all the advertising her kimoji fragrances need!

Recently, Kim defended her sister Kylie Jenner as a “self-made” millionaire. “We are all ‘self-made,’” Kim told Refinery29. “What, because we came from a family that has had success? To me, that doesn’t really make sense… I know so many people like that [who] haven’t turned out to be as successful as Kylie. If anything, I’ve seen the complete opposite.” Kim added, “Me, Kylie, not one [of the KarJenner siblings] has ever depended on our parents for anything besides advice.”

We’ll keep you posted on any new pics that Kim shares with her followers. In the meantime, scroll through all of Kim’s sexiest pics with our gallery above!