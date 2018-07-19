Karlie Redd: ‘L&HH:ATL’ Star Engaged To Mystery Man — Watch Proposal At Her Single Release Party

Karlie may never be able to top this night! Releasing a new single the same night her boyfriend puts a ring on it? It doesn’t get much better than that — congrats times two!

Karlie Reed, 40, is one of the stars of Atlanta’s Love & Hip Hop and her single release party on July 18 included a little bit of both — love AND hip hop, that is. She was celebrating the release of “Ferrari Karlie” at the Buckethouse Loft club in Atlanta when her boyfriend popped the question. Aw! In the video of their engagement, Karlie gets down on her knee as well, going from sitting to standing to kneeling and back. There’s no denying how excited she is about the surprise proposal! She says yes — duh — before she and her guy share a sweet hug and kiss.

Wondering just who this mystery man is? Well, he’s Karlie’s first boyfriend since she and producer Sean Garrett called it quits. But besides the fact that his name is Mo, all we really know about this guy is that he’s got good taste. As in, he picked out a stunning ring and presented it to Karlie in a red box that – get this!! — had an LED screen inside displaying pictures. How cool is that? We just wish he’d show off a pic of the two of them together. Only Mo’s white hat and tee shirt were visible in the proposal video.

In a L&HH: Atlanta teaser clip last year, Karlie expressed some serious fear about tying the knot. “I’m tired of picking the wrong man,” she said. “The first six months is good, and then come to find out, this man is either married, cheating — this is the reason why I’m scared to get married.” But judging by the look on her face when she said yes to Mo, Karlie is willing to overcome that fear now.

Looks like she’s finally found Mr. Right! We couldn’t be happier about her proposal and her new single.