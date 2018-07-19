Jinger Duggar Gives Birth: ‘Counting On’ Star Welcomes 1st Baby With Jeremy Vuolo — See Pic

Another Duggar couple has joined the parenting club! Jinger & her husband Jeremy Vuolo have officially welcomed their 1st child together, a precious girl, and the 2 are so in love with their princess!

Jinger Duggar, 24, has joined her married siblings in parenthood! Waiting longer than any of her 19 brothers and sisters, Jinger became a mom on July 19, according to Us Weekly. She and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 30, welcomed a baby daughter, Felicity Nicole Vuolo, and we could not be happier for the duo! With a string of boys being born into the Duggar fam, a girl must be an exciting change of pace. No matter the gender though, we know how excited Jinger and Jeremy were about finally becoming parents.

“God is so kind. Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 a.m.,” Jeremy told Us Weekly. “Felicity weighs 8 lbs and 3 oz, and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!” SEE THE BABY PIC HERE!

The new parents didn’t announce they were expecting until about 14 months after their wedding, which came as a surprise to fans since usually a Duggar pregnancy announcement comes only three or four months after the wedding. They shared the news via their website in January, revealing they couldn’t wait to meet their first child. “The past fourteen months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple wrote. “… Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child! We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

Months later, in April, Jinger and Jeremy announced they’d be having a girl — but of course they had to turn their gender reveal into a game for all the younger Duggar siblings! The couple ended up creating an obstacle course and splitting their family into a pink team and a blue team. One by one, a member of each team had to eat a single serve container of ice cream before running an obstacle course. The captain of the first team to finish the race had the honor of flipping the switch on a “Baby” neon light, revealing the sex.

“I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger, and so I’ve asked everyone else to pray as well,” Jeremy said of his unborn daughter at the time. “I was a little terror as a child, so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible.” Congrats again, you two!