Jessica Alba Apologizes To Leslie Jones Over ‘Nightmare’ Customer Service With Honest Company

Leslie Jones let Jessica Alba know that her Honest Company did her wrong with awful customer service. Now the actress is profusely apologizing to the ‘SNL’ star and vowing to fix the issue.

Leslie Jones is not one to keep her opinions to herself. The outspoken SNL star claims to have been burned by bad customer service at Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company and let the actress turned businesswoman know. Apparently she ordered a diaper cake — a popular baby gift — and it arrived way later than she expected. The comedienne took to her Twitter on July 17 to voice her displeasure at the company, while calling on Jessica to fix her company’s delivery issues. “Ok @Honest you just lost a good customer. @jessicaalba please address your company that is not doing good business. I have use your company for more than three years now and these last three orders have been a nightmare!! I have spend too much money here for that to happen!!”

Jessica got wind of it and was so apologetic. “Omg! I’m so so sorry you haven’t had a great experience. We are all over this issue and will make it right. I am so appreciative and grateful to you for being a loyal Honest fan over the years, especially as we go through these growing pains. I’m a huge fan of yours, JA,” she tweeted back with a prayer hands emoji.

The company responded to Leslie’s initial tweet, explaining to the 50-year-old that her order needed a few days to process. “We’re so sorry your order was delayed. Our diaper cakes are handmade and can take 1-3 days to process. We value your feedback and we’re always looking for ways to improve. We appreciate your love for Honest – thank you for giving us the chance to make this right,” the tweeted back.

That was not enough to satisfy Leslie, who hit back at them tweeting, “Next day air should not be a f—ing option,” she replied. “It should be made clear that the order is sent after processing which you don’t do. It’s not overnight if it gets there in a week. You charging me damn near 50 dollars for. The last three orders were late. It wasn’t like that before.”

Fans were divided on whether Leslie should have made her beef with Jessica and Honest so public. “So you slam her company on social media! Why would you do that?????? There are other means to do this. Wow!” one person wrote. However another countered, “It’s 2018, companies have been using Twitter for customer support for years. Guess what, she got results, because it works.”