Jerry Russo: ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Star’s Nudes Reportedly Leak & Fans Are Furious

Noooo, not papa Russo! ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ star David DeLuise, who played Jerry Russo, is the latest victim of a nude photo scandal, and fans are furious!

This is just plain disturbing! David DeLuise, who played the beloved Jerry Russo on Wizards Of Waverly Place was apparently hacked, because nude photos of the actor are spreading rampant on the internet! Luckily for David, his loyal fans are not having it and are slamming the person (whoever they may be) responsible for this! “stop being mean to jerry russo he was a father figure to hundreds,” a Twitter user wrote. “I DID NOT DESERVE TO SEE JERRY RUSSO NAKED I HATE ALL OF YOU” another blasted. One Twitter user was out for blood! “Who leaked Jerry Russo‘s nudes? Whoever did it F**K YOU!”

David DeLuise has stayed out of the spotlight since his time on the Disney Channel favorite, but recently, with Selena Gomez and David Henrie’s reunion, the show and its stars have been back in the media! Selena and David (Henrie) got together on July 4th and took some candid pics of themselves chilling on a stoop eating popcorn, like the cool kids they are. While their OG pops David wasn’t there, he has taken to Instagram multiple times since Wizards ended to show his support for his on-camera daughter as her career flourished. In December, David posted an old photo of he and Sel from the Wizards set, writing, “Who is cuter ?? #fbf#wizardsofwaverlyplace #selenagomez#magiccarpet” Then, last August he shared a pic of himself holding up Selena’s InStyle cover, as well as her then-boyfriend, The Weeknd‘s Harper’s Bazaar cover. “Look!!! I ran into @selenagomez and @theweeknd,” he joked, and of course fans were loving his love for Sel!

I thought Jerry Russo was trending because of Wizards of Waverly Place I'm- pic.twitter.com/9qASFlgVGo — ♕You'll Believe God Is A Woman (@divadejadiva1) July 19, 2018

Now, hopefully fans will be able to escape the images of one of their fave on-screen dads and his leaked nude photos! That’s A LOT of ruined childhoods.