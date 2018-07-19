Hailey Baldwin’s Style Evolution — See Her Hottest Looks; From Trendy Teen To Justin Bieber’s Fiancé

Hailey Baldwin has gone from hot model to the future Mrs. Justin Bieber, and we are taking a look back at her best fashion moments from the last five years.

Hailey Baldwin, 21, has always had great style, and now her fashion is under fire even more, now that she’s Justin Bieber‘s fiancé. The world is watching her every move these days! Luckily, whether she’s wearing a tight latex mini or a plaid oversized blazer, she always looks great. Her style is fairly feminine and girly — she loves wearing crystal dresses and high heels on the red carpet, but she also has a sporty side. She’s worked closely with Tommy Hilfiger in the past, and has a new collaboration with Adidas, so she knows how to rock track pants and sneakers.

At the 2018 Vanity Fair party, Hailey wore an Atelier Versace dress with Jimmy Choo shoes, and Forevermark jewelry. She looked gorgeous in the slinky, sparkly dress. This famous Oscars after-party was one of the most famous date nights of Selena Gomez and Justin back in the day, in 2011! Remember her red dress? What a difference seven years makes! Click through the gallery attached above to se 25 of Hailey’s hottest looks.

Since Hailey was born into a famous family, she’s a red carpet pro! She’s been attending New York Fashion Week for years, and is a staple at award shows like the Billboard Awards and the BRIT Awards. She’s not afraid of color, patterns, and loves to switch up silhouettes. Since she is a model, she can pretty much wear anything and look totally amazing! See her most gorgeous gowns and her easy-to-copy street style above.