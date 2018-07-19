Mama June is sick of Pumpkin and Josh fighting all the time, so she says she’ll pay for their wedding in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘From Not To Hot.’ But there’s a BIG catch.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Joshua Efird can’t stop arguing about everything from a wedding to a new car. In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 20 episode of Mama June: From Not To Hot, Lauryn is mad that Josh went out and bought a new car when they can’t even afford a wedding. Mama June steps in to help.

“I’m tired of y’all arguing all the damn time,” Mama June says to Pumpkin. “I mean y’all want to get married, but y’all can’t even agree on the car more or less agree on how y’all going to pay for this wedding.” So she offers: “[If] y’all want to get married right now, I’ll pay for the wedding.”

This piques Pumpkin’s attention, and she’s psyched about the possibility. Who doesn’t want someone else to pay for their wedding? Pumpkin just hit the jackpot! But Mama June adds one major condition: they have to get married in Las Vegas. Well, Pumpkin and Josh don’t see that one coming. However, Josh doesn’t think a Vegas wedding is a bad idea. He can gamble a little and maybe even see some strippers. Oh, Josh, come on!

Congratulations are in order for the pair. Pumpkin and Josh did end up listening to Mama June and got married in Las Vegas. The couple tied the knot in May 2018. They have child together, Ella Grace, who was born in Dec. 2017. Mama June: From Not To Hot on Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv. Stay tuned for more Mama June scoop!