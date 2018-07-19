Faith Evans & Stevie J Reportedly ‘Teared Up’ & ‘Held Hands’ During Quickie Vegas Wedding

Faith Evans & Stevie J’s reported Vegas wedding was an emotional & moving ceremony! Find out exactly what went down here!

Faith Evans and Stevie J officially tied the knot in Las Vegas on Jul. 17, and the details of their surprise ceremony are so sweet. The whole affair went down in the living room of their hotel suite and as they played Ave Maria on a portable speakers, they adorably held hands, according to TMZ. On top of that, the two of them reportedly teared up as the song played on. Before the ceremony, which overlooked the Las Vegas strip, began at roughly 10:30 pm, Faith placed a call a 6 pm to local minister, Joelle Righetti, and asked if she would be able to preside over a ceremony that evening. Thankfully, she did! Apparently, Joelle didn’t know the two of them were famous. She asked Faith if she was a model or an actress, and when Faith answered that she’s a singer, Joelle replied, “Me too!”

After reports of the wedding circulated, Faith and Stevie both seemingly confirmed their elopement on social media. Stevie tweeted, “I love you Faith Renee Jordan,” and then two hours later, Faith responded, “I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan.” It doesn’t get more official than that… except for their marriage they got before the ceremony at a Vegas courthouse.

But not everyone is apparently overjoyed by their surprise nuptials. Faith’s son with Biggie Smalls, CJ Wallace, 21, is “especially upset,” according to TMZ. What adds to the sting is that Stevie J is actually CJ’s godfather, too. But CJ isn’t the only child apparently left in the lurch. Faith also has a daughter Chyna, 25, with Kiyamma Griffin and two children – Joshua, 20,and Ryder, 11, – with Todd Russaw. And on top of that, Stevie has six kids with five different women, including Mimi Faust and Joseline Hernandez.