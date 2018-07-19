Elle MacPherson, 54, Shows Off Sexy Legs In Bathing Suit Plus See 30 More Stars Over 50 In Bikinis Here

Elle Macpherson is over 50 and fabulous! She’s on the cover of ‘New Beauty’ flaunting her famously long legs and revealing how she looks half her age — click to see! Plus, see more hot women over 50 below!

Elle Macpherson, 54, is the cover model for the Summer-Fall 2018 issue of New Beauty, but her beauty is anything but new. She’s been a model since age 18, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down! They asked her what she eats to look that good! “If I’m really in my groove, I love a raw, plant-based diet,” she told the mag. “That’s how I feel best. I eat grains, nuts, seeds, beans, vegetables, almond milk, hemp milk, chia seeds. I make my own granola in a dehydrator. Avocado, salads, juicing—you know, beautiful, whole, natural foods. As far as animal products are concerned, I’ll have a poached egg every now and then, some Parmesan cheese and goat cheese, but they’re not staples of my diet.”

Elle is the founder of wellness company WelleCo, which hero product is a plant based elixir called SUPER ELIXER Greens. You can easily add the powder to filtered water and drink it every morning, as Elle does. Here is her morning routine. “I have hot water and lemon instead of espresso now, and I’ll put in a pinch of cayenne or some ginger, or a little bit of stevia if I want. Then I take two teaspoons of the Super Elixir in 500 milliliters of filtered water. I see that as almost like putting cream on my face. For breakfast, I’ll maybe have a soaked chia seed pudding that I make using almond milk with a little green stevia, some ginger, cardamom, nutmeg, and cinnamon.”

As far as her workouts of choice, Elle says: “I’ve been through so many phases. I’ve spun, I’ve done boxing and I’ve even had a workout video. But less strenuous exercise is sometimes better for our bodies — at least that’s been my experience. I do Vinyasa yoga or power yoga, or go for a swim, go paddle boarding or waterskiing, or take the dogs for a walk. If I’m lucky enough to be by the sea, I think walking in seawater is one of the best things I can do for my body. It tones the legs and the waist, it’s great for minerals, and if you have any water retention, it’s a great diuretic. I walk in about thigh-deep or knee-deep water for 40 minutes to an hour.”