Elizabeth Hurley In Tiny Pink Bikini, Proves Every Inch Of Her Body Is Flawless At 53 — See Pic

When I grow up, I want to be Elizabeth Hurley. She is defying aging by looking gorgeous while laying on the beach in a teeny bikini! See her sexy new pic (and her hottest bikini moments) by clicking below!

Elizabeth Hurley is basically a super hero! She’s like the never-aging woman! She looks flawless in a photo she posted on Instagram on July 18. She’s showing off pink string bikini, with gold accents. The bikini is part of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line, which includes swimsuits, cover ups, robes, tunics and more! Everything you need to look gorgeous at the beach, just like Liz! She showed off her tight and toned body in this pic, including her ample bust, her flat tummy and her lean legs!

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her beach line, and posts a new shot just about every day! She looks so good showing off her designs! The line is also loved by celebs like Kelly Bensimon, who has been spotted in a number of different designs. You can see more pics of Liz in her sexy bikinis in the gallery attached above — from teal two-pieces to a strapless striped top, she’s rocked every color and style imaginable, to perfection!

One of the biggest culprits of aging is the sun, so if you’re romping around in a bikini like Liz, make sure you are protected. Sunburns can cause dark spots, saggy skin, and in the worse case, skin cancer. Be sure you’re wearing a broad spectrum UVA/UVB sunscreen of 30 or more and re-apply every two hours and especially after swimming or toweling off.