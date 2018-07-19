Denis Ten Dead: Olympic Figure Skater, 25, Fatally Stabbed By Robbers

Olympian bronze medalist Denis Ten, who represented Khazakhstan, passed away this morning. He was the victim of a fatal stabbing. Get all the details on the professional ice skater’s death here.

Gone way too son! Denis Ten passed away on July 19 at only 25 years old after being stabbed in his hometown of Almaty, Kazakhstan. The professional figure skater, who earned a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Games, was taken to a local hospital for surgery after being attacked, but had lost too much blood and passed away, according to the New York Times. The altercation reportedly began when two men attempted to steal the mirrors off of Denis’s car. The young athlete was then stabbed by the robbers and left unconscious.

We are so, so saddened by this news. Denis was a talented professional ice skater with a bright future ahead of him. He moved to Moscow for training when he was only 10, then to Southern California to train with a top American coach. He placed second in the 2013 world championships, then took home an Olympic bronze medal the very next year. And because while suffering from injuries during the most recent Games in South Korea, he placed 27th. Fellow Olympian skater Adam Rippon posted about his friend’s devastating death on Instagram this morning. “He was so kind to everyone and a huge inspiration to me and so many other people. Murdered in the streets of Kazakhstan. Denis, thank you for showing us how to be a champion. Your time with us was way too short. Love you forever.”

So clearly Denis wasn’t only an accomplished athlete — the first Kazakh figure skater to win an Olympic medal, in fact — but he was a kind soul, as well. Adam is right! He was taken much too soon.

Our thoughts are with Denis’s family and friends during this tragic time!