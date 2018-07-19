SDCC 2018: Kristen Stewart, Nina Dobrev, & More Of Best Dressed Stars At Comic-Con Of All-Time

Comic-Con 2018 is officially here and we’re so excited! To celebrate the weekend that’s a highlight of our year, we’re taking a look at some of the best dressed stars at SDCC of all time!

One of our favorite weekends ever is here and we can barely contain our excitement! San Diego Comic-Con is a super fun way to celebrate all the nerdy things we love — and to see some of the biggest movie stars wear stunning outfits! Hot stars like Nina Dobrev, 29, and Kristen Stewart, 28, have slayed the red carpet and panels in the past with gorgeous outfits — we can hardly wait to see what sexy ensembles celebs will roll up with this year!

Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev has had some pretty incredible outfits at Comic-Con over the years. For example, 2014 was a hot year for Nina as far as outfits go at SDCC. For the red carpet, she wore a gorgeous royal blue. leather skater skirt with a sheer, white button-up, complete with a black necktie. She paired her outfit with some nude and black pumps and wore her hair curly and down. While her whole look was fabulous, we can’t take our eyes off her skirt! During the Vampire Diaries panel that year, Nina stunned in a white and blue, patterned dress. The blue stitched pattern on the dress appeared to be embroidered giving her outfit a lot of texture.

Actress Lea Michele, 31, kept things super sexy at the 2016 Comic-Con, two years later. Lea walked the Scream Queens press line in a tight, white dress with an incredible low cut slit down the front putting her cleavage on full display! Leah wore her long hair down and accompanied the look with some super dramatic eye makeup as well. We’re definitely a fan of this sexy ensemble, Lea! To see more of the best dressed celebs at SDCC ever, click through our gallery above!