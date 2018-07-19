Chris Brown to the rescue! After a young fan was invited onstage at Breezy’s concert, the kid suddenly fainted. But the singer jumped in and helped him! Watch the video!

Being up onstage with your favorite singer can be massively intimidating, and it proved too much for a young Chris Brown fan! While Breezy was performing at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, NJ on Wednesday, July 18, he invited a kid in the audience to join him onstage. Everything started out great – Chris was singing his track, “Loyal” while dancing with the boy, and even gave the child a low-five.

After the fun handshake, the “Freaky Friday” hitmaker put his arm around the kid, who then suddenly fainted and started falling to the ground. Luckily, Chris was able to swiftly scoop him up, and hand him off to someone in the crowd, who we hope was a responsible parent or guardian.

The following day, Chris took to Twitter to share footage of the scary moment when the young fan fainted. “I LOVE MY FANS BRO. I WAS SCARED FOR A SECOND. THE KID IS LEGENDARY,” he captioned the clip. Since he was only frightened “for a second,” we can assume that the kid is probably fine now.

I LOVE MY FANS BRO❤️🙏🏽. I WAS SCARED FOR A SECOND😳💪🏽. THE KID IS LEGENDARY pic.twitter.com/GxKNrKL3y8 — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) July 19, 2018

This isn’t the first time the singer invited a young kid up onstage with him. During his show in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 10, Chris invited a special guest out to join him: his daughter Royalty! In a video obtained by The Shade Room, Chris could be seen walking out of the stage doors hand-in-hand with the 4-year-old, who looked adorable in pig tails and a blue and white romper. He then waved to the crowd and thanked everyone for coming before dancing a bit. After realizing Royalty wasn’t going to get her groove on too, Chris picked her up and held her against his chest as he thanked the audience again and carried her offstage. So sweet!