Charlamagne Tha God Rape Accuser Is ‘Saddened’ By DA’s Decision Not To Reopen Case

Jessica Reid, who alleges that Charlamagne Tha God raped her when she was 15, wants justice! She and her family were ‘traumatized’ by the alleged assault — but they aren’t finished fighting back.

You haven’t heard the last of Jessica Reid! The 32-year-old recently spoke out against Charlamagne Tha God, 40, claiming that The Breakfast Club host had raped her at a house party when she was 15. When she took Charlamagne (whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey) to court, he was charged with ‘Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree,’ but later pled guilty to ‘Delinquency of a Minor’ and was sentenced to three years of probation. Jessica and her family were not satisfied with that June 10, 2002 ruling — and they still aren’t, especially since the case hasn’t been reopened.

“I am saddened by the Solicitor’s decision to not reopen my case,” Jessica said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with Hollywoodlife. “However, my family and I will not give up hope. It is unfair, I feel that the system has failed me twice. One, the prosecutor did not defend me and allowed him to take a plea deal. Two, the Solicitor is not reopening the case. We will continue to fight until justice is served and the truth is out. Even if that means taking the case to a higher court.” Unfortunately, the case cannot be reopened since a plea deal is a binding contract. A defendant who chooses one is forever bound to that sentencing.

But although she is frustrated with the way her case was handled, Jessica is pleased with all of the feedback she has been getting since bravely sharing the harrowing story of her alleged attack . “Thank you to all of my supporters,” she said. “Thank you for all of your kind words and thank you for standing with us. It has been a long journey, and we are just getting started.”

She and her family are also pursuing other areas of justice. They’ve created a Twitter account, Justice4Closure, that is petitioning to get Charlamagne fired from his radio show.