Charlamagne Tha God Rape Accuser Is ‘Saddened’ By DA’s Decision Not To Reopen Case
Jessica Reid, who alleges that Charlamagne Tha God raped her when she was 15, wants justice! She and her family were ‘traumatized’ by the alleged assault — but they aren’t finished fighting back.
You haven’t heard the last of Jessica Reid! The 32-year-old recently spoke out against Charlamagne Tha God, 40, claiming that The Breakfast Club host had raped her at a house party when she was 15. When she took Charlamagne (whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey) to court, he was charged with ‘Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree,’ but later pled guilty to ‘Delinquency of a Minor’ and was sentenced to three years of probation. Jessica and her family were not satisfied with that June 10, 2002 ruling — and they still aren’t, especially since the case hasn’t been reopened.
She and her family are also pursuing other areas of justice. They’ve created a Twitter account, Justice4Closure, that is petitioning to get Charlamagne fired from his radio show.