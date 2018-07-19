Chance The Rapper Releases 4 New Songs — Listen To The Tracks That Are Driving Fans Wild

Surprise! Chance The Rapper released 4 new songs. Listen to ‘Work Out,’ ‘Wala Cam,’ ‘I Might Need Security,’ and ’65th and Ingleside’ here!

Chance The Rapper, 25, has fooled us all! Just one day after tweeting, “Sorry no album this week, def been in the stu tho,” Chance dropped new music on all major streaming services on July 18. Although it’s indeed not an album, the Chicago native surprise-released a collection of four songs: “Work Out,” “Wala Cam,” “I Might Need Security,” and “65th and Ingleside.” “These new @chancetherapper songs are all lit af!!!!” one fan tweeted adding three flame emojis. “new Chano is EXACTLY what I needed,” another fan wrote. What a perfect way to kick off the weekend!

The new tracks are Chance’s first releases since Merry Christmas Lil Mama: Re-Wrapped last December, and he did not disappoint. On each song, Chance dropped some major bombshells. On “I Might Need Security,” Chance seemingly bashes Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. “And Rahm you done/I’m expecting a resignation/and open investigation on all these paid vacations for murder,” Chance rapped. For those of who don’t know, Chance has donated a lot of his fortune to his hometown in addition to creating the charity SocialWorks, which fosters youth empowerment.

It was also on “I Might Need Security” that Chance revealed he bought the Chicagoist. “I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist b*tches outta business,” Chance said. Turns out, Chance really did acquire the publication as the deal between WNYC and Chance the Rapper’s Social Media LLC took place this year, according to Gothamist. “I’m extremely excited to be continuing the work of the Chicagoist, an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment,” Chance explained.

“WNYC’s commitment to finding homes for -ist brands, including Chicagoist, was an essential part of continuing the legacy and integrity of the site. I look forward to re-launching it and bringing the people of Chicago an independent media outlet focused on amplifying diverse voices and content,” Chance continued. Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier for Chance and all of his accomplishments. As we previously reported, Chance recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley, who he shares daughter Kensli with, on July 4. This is his year!