Cardi B Shares First Look At Crazy Lavish Baby Crib For Little Kulture– Watch

Baby Kulture isn’t even a month old, and she’s already living like a princess! Take a look at her over the top crib here!

Cardi B’s baby Kulture is living large…literally! On July 18, just eight days after giving birth, Cardi took to Instagram to give fans an inside look at her newborn’s lavish crib. “I didn’t want to set the crib up until we moved to our official home, but Offset set it up while I was in the hospital and it’s so gorgeous,” Cardi says in the video showing off the massive crib that features gold and white accents with a crown on top. The crib was a gift from her close friend Premadonna, who also gifted her a breathtaking tulle bassinet.

Of course, Premadonna wasn’t the only one to shower Cardi with push presents. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also received a teddy bear flower bomb arrangement from Fashion Nova, clothing wrapped in a life size big mac box from McDonald’s as well as a life time supply of chips and guacamole from Chipotle. However, not everyone is feeling so generous. Reports that Nicki Minaj sent Cardi a $5,000 gift basket turned out to be false as Nicki and Cardi are still not on the best of terms.

“Nicki has no plans on congratulating Cardi anytime soon on her new baby with Offset. Nicki has mixed emotions about her relationship with Cardi, things are complicated and at times tense between them,” a source close to Nicki told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. This especially shocking considering the two seemingly made up after their falling out over the track “Motorsport” at the Met Gala on May 7.

“Nicki feels competitive with Cardi and has no need to try and kiss her butt with baby gifts. Nicki wants to keep her edge when it comes to Cardi, so she hasn’t sent over any silver rattles or other gifts for her new baby,” the insider added.