Candice Swanepoel, 29, Poses Nude & Flaunts Sexy Curves One Month After Giving Birth

Candice Swanepoel, can we be you? The model was confident enough to bare all just ONE month after giving birth, and we’re completely envious of her! See the pic here!

Some moms try tirelessly for months after giving birth to get their pre-baby body back. Candice Swanepoel, 29, is not that mom. The star sizzled in a July 18 post on her Instagram stories, where she posed without a stitch of clothing. Her incredible post-baby body was looking beyond flawless in the snap that she shared with her 12.3 million followers. Considering that she just gave birth to baby Ariel Swanepoel Nicoli on June 19, we’re giving the model major props!

The steamy snap shows Candice at home posing in front of her mirror. The star took the photo from the back, showing off her curvy bottom, but not revealing her front side at all. With her hair tied up in a bun, Candice’s perfect bronze tan and strong back muscles were evident. If the star was shy about sharing such a revealing photo so soon after giving birth, she didn’t show it. The entire image oozed confidence! The birth of baby Ariel was actually Candice’s second child, and the Victoria’s Secret angel gave birth to her first, Anacã, back in 2016, with fiancé Hermann Nicoli.

Don’t be fooled though – Candice DOES make sure to keep it real on the gram. On July 10, just days before flaunting this flawless photo, she she shared a different paparazzi photo on her Instagram page, clapping back at any haters who had negative things to say. “This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it…check yourself,” she wrote. “Society can be so cruel to one another. Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days. I’m not ashamed to show my post-partum tummy. I am proud actually…I carried my son for 9 months in there. I think I’ve earned the right to have a little tummy.” *SLOW CLAP*

We think it’s incredibly commendable that Candice feels confident enough to share her post-baby body photos, and also isn’t afraid to stand up for herself to haters on the internet. You go girl.