Bruce Springsteen Stuns Fans With Surprise Duet At Billy Joel’s 100th Madison Square Garden Concert

In honor of Billy Joel rocking MSG for a mind-blowing 100th time, the ‘Piano Man’ brought out a special guest: The Boss! Bruce Springsteen joined Billy for an epic performance.

Though he’s literally played it a 100 times, seeing Long Island’s favorite son, Billy Joel, 69, play Madison Square Garden is an extra-special treat. It’s so amazing, Bruce Springsteen, just had to be there and help Billy celebrate a “century” of performances at the world-famous arena. “The Boss” came out on stage during Billy’s July 18 concert, according to North Jersey.com, teaming up with the “Piano Man” to play a pair of Spingsteen classics: “Born To Run” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out.” It was certainly a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see these two men – who are practically legends in the Long Island/New Jersey area – on the stage together at MSG. Epic doesn’t even start to describe it.

“Congratulations Billy on your 100th show,” Springsteen yelled as he walked out on stage, amid huge chants of “BRUUUUUCE” from the audience, per the New York Post. It was indeed a special night, as Billy was excited throughout the set, “going from pianto to harmonica to guitar.” He busted out all the classics, even putting on sunglasses for “New York State Of Mind” and twirling the microphone stand while doing “Uptown Girl.” In honor of this milestone – 100 shows at MSG! – he had to think of a special song, ultimately choosing “This Is The Time.”

Early in the day, New York governor Andrew Cuomo, 60, issued a proclamation, making July 18, 2018 “Billy Joel Day” in the state of New York. “Billy Joel is not only one of the greatest entertainers of our time, but also a leading advocate for protecting the environment, honoring first responders and improving the lives of New Yorkers,” Cuomo said. “I am proud to congratulate Billy on this remarkable milestone, and I look forward to seeing him perform for many years to come.”

No artist has performed at MSG more than Billy Joel, and a banner celebrating this accomplishment was hung in honor of his 100 th show. He launched a monthly residency in MSG in 2014, recently extending it to 2018. Prior to this team-up with The Boss, Billy brought on Foreigner’s Lou Gramm and Mick Jones to perform the classic rock group’s hits “Urgent” and “Cold As Ice,” according to Rolling Stone. Congratulations, Billy!