Bristol Palin Joins Cast Of ‘Teen Mom OG’ After Farrah Abraham’s Exit From Series

‘Teen Mom OG’s cast just got a little bigger! Bristol Palin is set to join the show as a series regular when it airs in the fall!

Bristol Palin will officially be joining the ladies of Teen Mom OG as a regular member of the cast, according to TMZ. This news comes on the heels of Farrah Abraham‘s departure from the show following her firing. However, it’s worth noting that Mackenzie McKee is reportedly Farrah’s replacement, so now the show will now have five girls just like Teen Mom 2. How will Bristol fit in with Amber Portwood, McKenzie, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell? Time will tell — we’ll just have to wait until the fall to find out!

Recently, Farrah has disputed her firing for being too difficult and has since claimed she was given the boot for being a porn star. On top of that, Farrah recently claimed that reports of her recent arrest for alleged misdemeanor battery were “false info”. However, we recently obtained court documents that clearly show two counts against Farrah. “Count 1” against Farrah is listed as, “the crime of battery, in violation of Penal Code Section 242, a Misdemeanor.” “Count 2” against Farrah is, “the crime of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, peace officer or emergency medical technician, in violation of Penal Code Section 148 (a)(1).”

Meanwhile, Bristol has three kids — Tripp Easton Mitchell Johnston-Palin, Sailor Grace Meyer and Atlee Bay Meyer — from two men, her former fiance Levi Johnston and estranged husband Dakota Meyer. While the two filed for divorce in Feb., it’s unclear whether their split is final. Back in April, she not only posted a picture of Dakota, saying how “thankful” she was for him, she also changed her Instagram name back to include his last name: “Bristol Meyer” so it would seem that they have since reconciled. We’ll keep you posted on whether the show will reveal more info about their relationship!