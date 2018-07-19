Kylie & Kendall Jenner’s Brother Brandon Sends Sweet Message on Instagram — See Pic

Brandon Jenner showed major brotherly love to his little sisters Kylie and Kendall on Instagram, and we’ve got the precious comment here for you to see!

Brandon Jenner, 37, couldn’t help but gush over his sisters Kylie, 20, and Kendall, 22, after Kendall shared a candid shot of herself and Kylie flaunting huge smiles on July 17. “A couple of cute kids right there,” Brandon wrote on the Instagram photo adding two red heart emojis. How sweet! In the pic captioned, “Alien sister,” Kendall and Kylie appeared to be glowing with matching lob hairstyles. If you’re a fan of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, you know Brandon and his wife Leah have always remained close to the Kardashian family. So, his comment is not really a surprise, just a sweet reminder that they’re as close as ever. However, we can’t say the same about Kylie and Kendall’s other brother Brody Jenner.

While Brody also made appearances on KUWTK, his relationship with his sisters seemingly turned sour after he didn’t receive a plus one to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding in 2014. Since then, things between Brody and the girls have been pretty tense as Kylie and Kendall didn’t even attend his wedding to Kaitlynn Carter back in May. “My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think,” Brody told PEOPLE magazine.

“We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back. Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there,” Brody added. Caitlyn Jenner also skipped Brody’s day, but that was due to work obligations.

Nevertheless, Brandon served as Brody’s best man for the nuptials, so maybe he can also serve as peacemaker and help mend Brody’s relationship with Kendall and Kylie. At least, that’s what we hope can happen.