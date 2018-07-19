Tinashe Shows Up At The Same Party As Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons After Denying Stalking Rumors

This is awkward. Tinashe was, once again, at the same party as her ex Ben Simmons and his new GF Kendall Jenner, after it was reported that Ben thought his ex was stalking him!

This just doesn’t look good. Tinashe just showed up at the same party as her ex Ben Simmons and his new girl Kendall Jenner, just after she denied allegations that she was stalking him! The trio were all attending Drake’s star-studded party in West Hollywood, and Kendall and Ben looked noticeably tense, probably because an ex was in the crowd. Not to mention, this is the third time this summer that Tinashe has somehow appeared at the same venue as her ex and his new GF. We don’t blame Kendall if she’s a little peeved.

However, this awkward run-in comes just days after Tinashe took to Instagram to slam the TMZ report that Ben was “beefing up his security” because she was “stalking” him. “Look, I usually never comment on things that are untrue and ridiculous, but this narrative has to end… I’m not a character in some dumb storyline this is MY REAL LIFE,” she wrote. “The fact is, I was in love, and I got hurt. I know I’m not the first nor will I be the last person to be in this situation. The details of what has happened since are complicated to say the least, but I’ve never lied.” The singer continued, “And of course I’m not a stalker lol. I’ve gone back and forth so many times as to whether I even need to address such a silly claim but here I am, out of my comfort zone. I always try to do the right thing and be the bigger person and often people take advantage of that.” Damn.

The 25-year-old seemed carefree and happy while at Drake’s party, and didn’t seem to mind that her ex was there and smiled as she left Delilah. Kendall and Ben, on the other hand, left together and seemed a tad rigid.