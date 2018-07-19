Aubrey O’Day Heading To ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ With Pauly D: Will She Talk About Don Jr. Affair Rumors?

Aubrey O’Day is returning to ‘Marriage Boot Camp,’ but this time it’s with her ex-boyfriend DJ Pauly D! Here’s everything we know!

Back so soon?! After previously appearing on Marriage Boot Camp season 3 with her ex-boyfriend Travis Garland, Aubrey O’Day is heading back to the series for season 11 with her other ex-boyfriend Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, according to Us Weekly. For those of you who don’t know, Aubrey and Pauly dated for a little over a year after meeting on the set of VH1’s Famously Single in 2015. Their breakup was especially shocking considering the fact that Aubrey told E! News they were contemplating marriage just weeks before. “I’m ready to move to the next chapter in my life where I’m a wife and a mom and to experience other things than what I’ve been doing my entire career,” Aubrey explained.

“He knows that and we made sure that’s the page we were both on in the beginning,” Aubrey continued. So, we’re definitely curious to see the dynamic between them on the upcoming season. Her return to the show comes just six months after it was revealed that she allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump Jr. while he was still married to his now-estranged wife Vanessa. Vanessa was reportedly so mad about their romance that she “called Aubrey with her kids on the phone.” How awkward!

Interestingly, Vanessa wasn’t the only one upset. In fact, Pauly wasn’t too fond of the news either. “Had he known she was romantically involved with Don Jr., he never would have dated her,” a source close to the Jersey Shore star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She always wanted the fairytale lifestyle and tried to push Pauly into marriage, and that’s not something he wanted to do,” the insider added.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars season 11 premieres on WEtv September 7, at 9 p.m. ET.