Wiz Khalifa & Winnie Harlow Cuddled Close At His Album Release Party — More Proof They’re Dating?

It’s looking more and more like Wiz Khalifa and model Winnie Harlow are getting serious. We’ve got the pic and video of the couple cuddling at his album release party.

Things are heating up between Wiz Khalifa and model Winnie Harlow. The pair was spotted getting super cuddly at his album release party in New York City on July 17, as he was photographed with his arm around the 23-year-old beauty. His pal T.I. shared the PDA filled pic on his Instagram of Winnie holding on to Wiz’s arm that was clasped around her body and holding her close to him. They were all on hand to celebrate the release of the 30-year-old’s first new studio album in four years, Rolling Papers 2. Fans have been waiting a long time for it and Wiz rewarded them with a double album! It’s been seven years since the release of the original Rolling Papers and its been met with wide critical acclaim.

Wiz and Winnie were first spotted together on July 6, seated next to each other in the front row of a Hugo Boss fashion show in Berlin. At the time there was speculation about whether or not the two were dating, but pics and video from his album release party seem to indicate things are definitely heating up between the good-looking couple. In a vid taken by a fan, Winnie is seen grinding up against Wiz as he holds her close.

Amber Rose, Wiz’s ex-wife and mother of his five-year-old son Sebastian, is fully onboard with the new couple. When he posted the pic of himself and Winnie at the fashion show, Amber commented “Wait. @WinnieHarlow as Sebastian’s stepmom? #Litaf.” She added several heart eyes and flame emojis to show her excitement.

While Wiz still loves his weed, he revealed that he’s now in the best shape of his life during an appearance on The Daily Show on July 17 ahead of his album release party. He detailed how he’s gained 30 pounds of muscle though constant workouts at LA’s Unbreakable gym and has a dietician who has him on a super healthy diet. He said that this is a routine he plans to carry on for the rest of his life. In Tip’s pic, the formerly gangly rapper has his shirt undone and his abs are ripped! Winnie managed to snag Wiz at his very hottest.