Stevie J: 5 Things About The Music Producer & ‘L&HH’ Star Who Married Faith Evans

It’s time to pop some champagne and celebrate because Faith Evans and Stevie J are married! The two tied the knot in Las Vegas, so get to know all about Faith’s new hubby.

1. He’s Bad Boy for life. If there’s one person who represents Bad Boy Records the most, it’s the label’s founder, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 48. However, what Faith Evans, 45, and Steven Aaron Jordan, 46, better known as Steve J, did on July 17 puts them as a close second to Diddy when it comes to repping the brand. The two got married in Las Vegas, and revealed their matrimony on Twitter shortly thereafter, leading some to wonder if Diddy was among the reportedly few friends and family members there? After all, it was with Bad Boy that Stevie J rose to fame as one of the in-house producers and writers during the 1990s. Stevie J worked as a producer on some of the label’s biggest hits.

2. He worked with Faith’s husband. Being on Bad Boy and a bigshot record producer, there was no way Stevie J wasn’t going to work with the label’s biggest star: Biggie Smalls, the Notorious B.I.G. Stevie produced many tracks on Biggie’s Life After Death album, including “Mo Money Mo Problems. “

“That was actually Mason Betha’s idea [to sample Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out”],” he told XXL magazine. “We all came from Basketball City. We was hangin’ out a little bit that day. He came in the studio and was like, ‘I got one for the album right here. Sample this.’ Put the record on, smashed it. [I] replayed the guitar sample, replayed the bass on it. I put the bass on it. That was it. The beat was done in literally 20 minutes.

“I mean, it was actually cool for me [to sample such a big song] because it was like playin’ the same instruments on the record so when you drop the sample out, that’s when the magic happens. I’ve never been opposed to samplin’. But now, and that era, it’s all about new things, new records, new classics, just a new way of doing everything,” he added.”

3. Stevie J has worked with some other major stars. Mariah Carey’s smash, “Honey?” Stevie J was a co-producer on that. JAY’Z’s “Ride Or Die?” Stevie worked on that, too. Stevie has produced songs for KRS-ONE, LL Cool J, Boyz II Men, 112, Mace and more. He even was the co-producer on “I’ll Be Missing You,” the song Puff Daddy, Faith Evans and 112 put out in tribute to Biggie Smalls following the rapper’s death.

4. You may have seen him on television before. Since 2012, Stevie J has been a primary castmember of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. For a show known for getting messy, Stevie J got messy, as he was involved in a love triangle with then-girlfriend (and mother of one of his kids) Mimi Faust and rapper Joseline Hernandez. Though there were rumors that the two got hitched, Joseline’s petition for paternity revealed that the two were never married.

5. He has six kids with five different women. Speaking of paternity, it seems Stevie J is “prolific” in ways outside the recording booth. The man has six kids with five different women: son Dorian Jordan, 23, with Rhonda Henderson; daughter Sade Jordan, 23, with Felicia Stover; son Steven Jordan Jr, 21, and daughter Savannah Jordan,20, both with Carol Bennett; daughter Eva Giselle Jordan, 9, with Mimi; and daughter Bonnie Bella Jordan, 1, with Joseline. Faith has four kids from three different relationships, so they have one big happy blended family!