Wendy Williams Convinced Beyonce Is Pregnant & Challenges Kim Kardashian To Catch Up

Wendy Williams is joining the rest of the Bey Hive, who’s convinced Beyonce is pregnant! She’s convinced Bey is carrying her 4th child after seeing THIS fan video, and she took the opportunity to call out Kim Kardashian! Get the tea!

“Yup, she’s pregnant,” Wendy Williams, 54, said about Beyonce, 36, on July 18! But, is she? — The Bey Hive has been on case since recent videos from Beyonce and JAY-Z‘s On The Run II Tour appear to show the singer looking “fuller” fans say. However, we think she looks flawless, per usual. Anyway, a suspicious video of Bey recently performing caught the eye of Wendy and it completely swayed her to believe the singer is pregnant with baby No. 4. “I believe Beyonce is pregnant. Congratulations,” Wendy told her studio audience on Wednesday.

To spice things up, Wendy threw Kim Kardashian, 37, into the mix, where she implied that Kim emulates Bey’s life. “What’re ya going to do now, Kim?” she asked before challenging Kim to level up with Bey. “Kim has 3 kids, just saying,” Wendy noted, adding that all of the Kardashian-west and Carter babies are “adorable.”

Here’s the video that convinced Wendy to believe that Bey is actually pregnant with baby No. 4:

Beyhive is Beyoncé bloated or pregnant? 👀 pic.twitter.com/jK85AcsZ7f — Ayydé™ (@idayallday) July 9, 2018

And, here’s the second video that has since gone viral with baby buzz:

While the rumor mill is working overtime with Beyonce baby news, Bey, herself, nor JAY, 48, have addressed or confirmed that they’re expecting a fourth child together. Beyonce recently gave birth to twins, Rumi and Sir Carter on June 13, 2017. The hip hop duo are parents to their first child, 6-year-old Blue Ivy.

But, why would a fourth baby make sense? — As Wendy pointed out, Bey and JAY are obsessed with the number 4.