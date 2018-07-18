Tom Cruise Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction After Forgetting To Zip Up His Fly On Red Carpet

Tom Cruise had an embarrassing moment when he stepped out for the ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ premiere in Tokyo on July 18 and showed off an unzipped fly! Check out the malfunction here!

Tom Cruise, 56, had a little mishap when he forgot to zip up his pants before stepping out on the red carpet for the premiere of Mission Impossible: Fallout in Tokyo on July 18. The actor was all smiles while looking dapper in a black suit with a light purple tie and shades during the event but we couldn’t help but notice the unintentional wardrobe malfunction. The actor happily waved to fans outside before going inside for a press conference and photo call and once he was made it into the venue, he seemed to notice his unzipped pants and fixed it in no time.

Tom’s appearance at the premiere has to bring back both good and not so good memories for him. He made headlines during the filming of the feature when he broke his ankle while attempting a stunt in character and footage of the reckless moment was definitely queasy to watch. After going through rehab for the break, it seems Tom is still in the recovery process. He revealed that his ankle is still healing when he was interviewed by the television series This Morning in Paris last week. “Mission: Impossible: Fallout is jam-packed with action… I’ve been doing this my whole life, climbing on trees, breaking bones,” he said in the interview. “I broke an ankle, so they were concerned with running the film. Even though it’s still broken, I went through great rehab.”

In addition to Mission Impossible: Fallout, Tom has his fans in high anticipation over the upcoming Top Gun sequel. He shared a first look of the film when he took to social media to post a photo of himself in his character’s old familiar uniform. The film is not set to come out until next year but there’s already been a lot of excitement about it. We’re so glad Tom has decided to do the sequel and we can barely wait to see it!

It’s great to see Tom promoting another film! Mission Impossible: Fallout will be released in the U.S. on July 27, 2018.