T.I. Mocks The Size Of Trump’s Hands, Begging Fans Not To Compare His Show To ‘Apprentice’

T.I.’s ‘The Grand Hustle’ premieres on July 19 and there’s one thing he wants you to know about it – it’s NOT ‘The Apprentice.’ Here’s why he says the series is different than Donald Trump’s show.

T.I., 37, will be hosting the new business competition reality show, The Grand Hustle, on BET, and frankly, we can’t wait to see how Tip handles his new gig. However, there’s one thing we should all know before the series premieres on Thursday, July 19 – it’s not The Apprentice, no matter how similar they may seem. When Yahoo Entertainment asked the “Whatever You Like” hitmaker what the key difference between the two shows are, he answered, “A much better host.” Former Apprentice host Donald Trump, 72, definitely won’t be happy to hear that!

But the digs at the president of the United States didn’t end there. Tip also laughed while joking that his “hands are not tiny,” referencing the now-iconic meme that mocks the size of Trump’s hands. “I would pay to watch him catch a football, ” the rapper added. While T.I. is adamant that his series will be different, there are bound to be a few similarities. The TV host recruited longtime producer of the Trump-starring show, Johnny Petillo, to help shape and run The Grand Hustle. The series will pit 16 budding entrepreneurs against one another to vie for a spot at T.I.’s business empire.

The idea behind the series was all about necessity, he said. “This idea came from the dire need of adding more hands on deck. Because I work so hard, I demand the same from the team. They had an intervention with me, and it was like, ‘Yo we need help.'” he explained. “I was like, ‘Now this is a TV show.'” The Grand Hustle marks T.I.’s third foray into reality television after T.I.’s Road to Redemption on MTV and T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle on VH1.