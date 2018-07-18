Kylie Jenner Gives Baby Stormi, 5 Mos., An Epic Hair Makeover — See Her Adorable New Ponytail

Looks like Kylie’s mini-me got a mini makeover — just when we thought little Stormi couldn’t get any cuter! Check out her ponytail debut and her $180 Burberry dress here.

Consider our hearts melted! Little Stormi Webster has reached a new milestone — her hair is now long enough for a ponytail, and it is too cute for words. New momma Kylie Jenner, 20, debuted her daughter’s new hairstyle on Instagram with a sweet photo holding Stormi and cradling her head. The five-month’s old isn’t facing the camera, but we can still make out the little puff of a pony poking out on top. And honestly, we don’t know what’s cuter — that or the Burberry dress she’s wearing. The two-piece set, which is being sold for $180, features teeny shorts and buttons down the back. So cute!

Kylie doesn’t look so bad herself! (Like mother, like daughter, right?) The hot mom, who just covered GQ with Stormi’s dad Travis Scott, has on a simple black crop top with matching black bottoms. Her nails are pastel purple, her makeup is as on point as always and her hair is cut in a chic bob. Does it get any better than these two? They look fantastic together, and all we ask is that Kylie give us a peek of Stormi’s sweet face next time. But since the youngest Kardashian sis deleted every pic of her newborn from her Instagram in June because of kidnap threats, even the back of Stormi’s head is exciting. We’ll take what we can get!

At least Kylie shared some fun facts about her little one for her GQ cover story. Turns out she and Travis have three special nicknames for her — StormStorm, Peanut and, our personal favorite, Burrito!

Such perfect nicknames, right? And if this isn’t the perfect ponytail, we don’t know what is. Stormi’s little curls are too cute to handle.