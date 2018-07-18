Shawn Mendes Texted Ex Hailey Baldwin After Justin Bieber Engagement — Was He Upset?

Shawn Mendes revealed that he was one of the first people to text rumored ex Hailey Baldwin after she became engaged to Justin Bieber in a new Australian interview on July 18. Find out what he said to the bride-to-be here.

Shawn Mendes, 19, spoke out for the first time since Hailey Baldwin, 21, became engaged to Justin Bieber, 24, and it turns out he had nothing but nice words to say to his rumored ex-girlfriend. “I texted Hailey the day of, and I said congrats,” Shawn said during an interview on the Australian show The Project on July 18. “That’s what it is. I think everybody wants there to be more — there’s not.” Of course, Shawn is referring to the fact that although both he and Hailey have denied being more than just friends, there’s been speculation that they dated in the past. They even turned heads when they stepped out at the Met Gala together back in May.

Despite the speculation, sources have also said the two were just friends. [They] were never a couple,” a source recently told Us Weekly. “They never called each other boyfriend and girlfriend.” Considering how head over heels Hailey seems to be for Justin just a month after the Met Gala, we can’t help but believe that she just considered Shawn a friend. Still, Justin’s on-again, off-again relationship with Selena Gomez proves you never know how quickly feelings can change!

Just friends or not, Hailey also caused speculation when she took the time to delete all her pics with Shawn from her Instagram shortly after things between her and Justin started getting serious. Perhaps she did so to stop the rumor mill now that she found the love of her life? Or maybe she just wanted to do it out of respect for Justin. We’re not sure but either way it’s nice to know that according to Shawn, they’re still on good terms.