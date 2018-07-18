Selena Gomez Wants ‘Perfect BF’ After Failed Justin Bieber Romance: Her Deal Breakers Revealed

Selena Gomez is making a list, and she’s checking it twice to find out what kind of guy she likes! The singer is determined to find the ‘perfect bf’ and we’ve got the list of qualities she’s looking for and the deal breakers!

For Selena Gomez, her relationship with Justin Bieber, 24, taught her everything not to do. And now that things between them are officially over for good, Selena is getting serious about narrowing down what she wants in a guy. “Selena made a list of qualities she is looking for in her next man and also a list of deal breakers too. After breaking up with Justin for the last time, she has done a lot of thinking about what would make a perfect boyfriend and she came up with a simple list,” a source close to the “Wolves” singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“She wants someone smart, funny and obviously cute too. Someone in the industry likely, who is successful and understanding of her busy schedule would be preferable, but he doesn’t have to be famous,” the insider continued Her packed scheduled was seemingly one of the reasons she and JB couldn’t make it work. “Selena also has a few qualities that she will not tolerate at all, total deal breakers. If a guy’s Instagram is full of selfies, that is a no-go, and she wants a guy with integrity that she can trust completely,” our source added. She’s definitely not asking for too much!

“If she can’t communicate or believe her man, or a guy who gets mysterious text messages at odd hours– that would be a total deal breaker for her,” the source said. “Other than that, she is trying to keep an open mind about her next boyfriend. She is quick to fall in love with artist and singers who inspire her and help her own creativity,” the source explained seemingly in reference to Selena’s other ex-boyfriend The Weeknd. “She is absolutely ready for love again and feels like her next boyfriend just might be another talented guy like many of her exes,” the source added. Well, we’re rooting for you Sel!