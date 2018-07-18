Scott Disick ‘Thrilled’ Over Kourtney Kardashian’s Drama With Younes Bendjima

Younes Bendjima left a harsh comment on Kourtney Kardashian’s bikini pic, and her baby daddy Scott Disick is living for the drama even though he’s happy with Sofia Richie!

Things between Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, are a little tense, and Scott Disick, 35, is here for it. As we previously reported, Kourt seemingly ticked off her 25-year-old beau when she posted an Instagram of herself in a racy thong bikini on July 16. “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” Younes wrote before quickly deleting. “Scott is thrilled over this. He’s convinced it’s a sign that there’s trouble brewing between Kourtney and Younes and nothing would make Scott happier,” a source close to “The Lord” tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. But, what about Scott’s girlfriend Sofia Richie?!

“Scott’s perfectly happy with Sofia, but he still can’t stand seeing Kourtney with someone else. It drives him crazy that Kourtney is so happy with her new boyfriend,” our insider added. While we’re definitely not rooting for a breakup, we can understand how Scott is finding joy in all of this. After all, he and Kourt share three kids– Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and they dated for nearly a decade. Plus, we’re sure he’s not the only ex-boyfriend to ever relish in an ex-girlfriend’s dismay.

However, we have a feeling Kourtney and Younes will be just fine. The lovebirds just got back from an almost month-long trip in Italy. And, right before their Instagram debacle, we learned Kourt had marriage on her mind after seeing Justin Bieber propose to Hailey Baldwin. “Seeing how happy Justin is with Hailey is very inspiring to Kourtney,” a source close to the KUWTK star told HL. “His relationship with Hailey and how peaceful and stable it is reminds Kourtney a lot of her and Younes. Now that Justin is marrying, Hailey it’s got Kourtney dreaming of marrying Younes,” the source continued. We’re sure this is not what Scott wants to hear.