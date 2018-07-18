Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Planning Special Trip To USA In 2019: When Will They Arrive?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly headed to the US! The couple is allegedly planning a strategic trip to Meghan’s native and the details are EXCITING! Are they heading to a city near you?

Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, are coming to the USA according to a new report! While the newly married couple gear up for their tour of Austrailia and New Zealand in October, they’re also in the midst of planning a trip to Meghan’s native in the spring of 2019, a palace insider tells Us Weekly! “They are so excited to head to the U.S.,” the source says, also noting that it will be Meghan and Harry’s first trip to the States since they married in May 2018. “Meghan is looking forward to introducing Harry to everything she loves about the U.S.”

Although there is no itinerary for the reported trip, Meghan and Harry “are thinking New York, Washington, D.C., and California,” the insider reveals. “They’re working to finalize locations and venues.” Ultimately, “Meghan and Harry want to solidify ties between the U.K. and the U.S. They want to highlight and foster these relationships.” And applaud the country’s innovators. During a stay in San Francisco, says the insider, “they will meet with CEOs and female tech entrepreneurs to encourage their involvement in the industry.”

As for where else the royals may go, the insider says a potential visit to Chicago’s Obama Foundation could happen. “President and Mrs. Obama have been stalwart supporters,” the source explains. “The Canadian Foreign Office has heard about the tour and would love to have them stop there. This may very well become a North American tour.”

Before Meghan and Harry take their first trip to the U.S. together, the former actress will take the journey without her Prince. “She’s planning a personal, unofficial trip this summer to see family and friends,” a second source reveals. “She’ll go to New York, then L.A.” The solo trip is to get all of what she needs to do done before she prepares for motherhood, as reported by the mag. “Expect to hear the pitter-patter of a little prince or princess in 2019,” a confidant says.