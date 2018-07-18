Paris Hilton Slams Lindsay Lohan As A ‘Pathological Liar’ & Reignites Their 2006 Feud

Paris Hilton is NOT over her 2006 feud with frenemy Lindsay Lohan! The heiress dissed Lindsay as a pathological liar after a fan account posted a video of Lindsay trash talking her. Check it out here!

Time does not heal all wounds. Paris Hilton, 37, was reminded of her 2006 feud with actress Lindsay Lohan, 32, when a fan account posted a video compilation of all the times Lindsay has dissed her. “#PathologicalLiar,” Paris wrote in the comments, adding a laughing emoji. In the clip, Lindsay can be heard accusing Paris of throwing a drink at her only to recant it in the second clip. “Paris is my friend. Everyone lies about everything. She’s a nice person. She never did that. She’s a good girl,” Lohan explains.

Then, in the clip that followed, Lindsay calls Paris a c***, but then denies it. “I never said that. Paris is my friend. No, I love her, she’s my friend,” Lindsay tells paparazzi. So, while Paris’ comment was harsh, we can understand her frustration. However, Lindsay’s dad Michael believes it’s the other way around. “Please. Grow up. If anyone is a liar it’s you Paris. The hotel heiress is SAVAGE,” Michael tweeted. He then directly tweeted People magazine with, “Nothing to address @people Why should Lindsay engage on utter ignorance, nonsense and lies of a grown woman acting like an evil vindictive jealous child.” Lindsay has yet to speak out on Paris’ diss.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Paris has slammed her former friend. Back in 2017, Paris dished on the infamous photo of her, Brittany Spears, and Lindsay in a car during a night out from 2006. “Actually, it was just Brit and I [going]out,” Paris explained to MTV Australia. “And then [Lindsay] chased us to the car and got in. She wasn’t invited,” Paris added.

Well, it looks like their beef isn’t dying down any time soon. It’s safe to say Lindsay will NOT be at Paris’ wedding to Chris Zylka.