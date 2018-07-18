Nick Jonas Checks Out Priyanka Chopra’s Butt On Romantic Dinner Date — See pic

Nick has all eyes on his girlfriend Priyanka Chopra! As the two were heading out on a dinner date July 17, the singer couldn’t help but steal a look at his beau’s butt. See the photo below!



Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 25, are couple goals. I mean, don’t we all want a boyfriend who makes our birthday a week long celebration? That’s exactly what happened to Priyanka Chopra leading up to her 36th b-day, as Nick swept her away in a series of dinner dates. While Nick and Priyanka have been known to love a good double date, on July 17, they opted for a quiet night out alone. Nick was incredibly smitten with Priyanka as they embarked on their dinner date, and even stole a glance at her curvy bottom before she hopped into their taxi!

We don’t blame Nick, Priyanka looked sexy as always in a pair of chiffon high waisted pants that featured a polka dot print. She paired the printed pants with a simple black blouse, and a nude heel, staying true to her classic yet modern sense of style. Nick kept it even more low-key, in a long-sleeved gray sweatshirt, paired with olive chinos. The night out served as a pre-birthday celebration for the former Miss World, who turned 36 on July 18. While Priyanka might be more then ten years Nick’s senior, the couple looked like the perfect match in pictures from their date night at London’s Chiltern Firehouse. Both stars were caught smiling as they headed out to dinner, and by the time they returned home, they were holding hands. So sweet!

This wasn’t the only romantic date Nick took his beau on this week. Just one night before, Nick and Priyanka headed out on a double date with Joe Jonas and his fiancé Sophie Turner! The foursome chose to diner together at 34 Mayfair in London, where they also celebrated Priyanka’s birthday week. A dinner with Nick’s brother Joe might make it seem like he and Priyanka are getting pretty serious, and they are, but this was hardly the first time she has met Nick’s family! In fact, Nick even took Priyanka to his cousin’s New Jersey wedding back in June. Priyanka got to meet the whole fam!

Nick’s choice to take Priyanka on his arm to a family wedding has us wondering, could wedding bells be in their future as well?