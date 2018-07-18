National Hot Dog Day: Hot To Get Free Franks & More Tasty Deals

Happy National Hot Dog Day, everyone! Since July 18 is all about tasty franks, there are tons of deals where you can get a free hot dog or one for just $1!

Get your bellies ready! Who doesn’t love a tasty hot dog? Whether you love your hot dog with just ketchup or chili or covered in sauerkraut, there are so many ways to get your frank just right. National Hot Dog Day is July 18, and restaurants and 7-Elevens around the country are celebrating with tasty deals.

At 7-Eleven, you can get a $1 Big Bite hot dog at participating 7-Eleven locations across the United States. Yes, the hot dog is only one dollar! At Dog Haus, you can get a free Haus Dog on National Hot Dog Day when you download their app and register. You have to be a new app user and be dining in one of the participating locations.

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries is celebrating with $1 hot dogs from 2-5 p.m. for their loyalty members. If you’re not a loyalty member, just download the My Hwy 55 app to enjoy the deal! At Wienerschnitzel, you can get five chili dogs for only $5! Over at Philly Pretzel Factory, the first 100 customers get a free pretzel dog. Once all the pretzel dogs are handed out, the dogs cost $1 each on July 18. There are a number of ways to get a free or cheap hot dog on National Hot Dog Day. Don’t miss out on these deals!

The National Hot Dog & Sausage Council created National Hot Dog Day in 1991, according to BusinessWire. If you’re a really big hot dog lover, you can become an official hot dog ambassador! The 2018 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest took place on July 4, with Joey Chestnut winning his 10th title!