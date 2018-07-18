Video
‘Stranger Things’: Millie Bobby Brown & Noah Schnapp Slay ‘In My Feelings’ Challenge — Watch

Eleven and Will teaming up for the ‘In My Feelings’ challenge? Yes, please! Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp took a break from ‘Stranger Things’ season 3 to film the epic video!

Everyone can just take a seat, because Millie Bobby Brown, 14, and Noah Schnapp, 13, have taken Drake’s “In My Feelings” challenge to a whole new level. The fan faves, who play Eleven and Will Byers on the Netflix hit Stranger Things, had some fun when the cameras weren’t rolling.

In the video, posted on MBB’s Instagram, the co-stars get out of a car and start dancing to Drake’s hit. Millie and Noah, wearing hoodies, clearly rehearsed their number because their dance is almost synchronized. One thing’s for sure — the Stranger Things kids have moves! Millie captioned the Instagram video, “Nights like these get me crazyyyyy hahaha #friendshipgoals.”

Millie’s friend Drake has not responded to the video, but it’s only a matter of time. Also, if you look closely, it appears Millie and Noah’s co-star Finn Wolfhard, 15, is watching in the background!

Millie, Noah, and the rest of the Stranger Things cast are currently filming season 3 in Atlanta. The first teaser for the highly-anticipated third season was released on July 16, revealing that a Starcourt Mall is coming to Hawkins. Steve (Joe Keery) will be working with new cast member Robin (Maya Hawke) at the Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor.

While a release date has not been confirmed, the teaser did give us a hint as to when we might get our hands on the third season. At the very end of the video, it says the Starcourt Mall is coming next summer. So, for us, that would mean summer 2019. That’s SO LONG, Duffer Brothers!